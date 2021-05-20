Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / May 18 marks 100-Year Anniversary of Canopy Realtor® Association  (access required)

May 18 marks 100-Year Anniversary of Canopy Realtor® Association  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 20, 2021

On May 18, Canopy Realtor Association celebrated 100 years of leading, educating and equipping the Charlotte region’s Realtors® in the business of residential real estate. Original board notes show May 18, 1921 as the day the Charlotte Board of Real Estate launched and the National Association of Realtors® made it official on July 11, 1921, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo