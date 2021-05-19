Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Elder Fraud: When Someone You Trust Betrays You  (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: Elder Fraud: When Someone You Trust Betrays You  (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz May 19, 2021

        Dear Readers: Lately, I've been thinking a lot about all the seniors in this country who've been financially exploited. Friends have told me stories about grandparents who've been wiped out by fraud, and I've also heard from adult children who've been cut out of their parent's will when a new "sweetheart" ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo