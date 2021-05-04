Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Survey: Zeta Finds One in Three Consumers Plan to ‘Find a Higher Paying Job’ in 2021 (access required)

Survey: Zeta Finds One in Three Consumers Plan to ‘Find a Higher Paying Job’ in 2021 (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2021

Zeta Global, an outcome-based marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow, and retain customers has released insights from its latest survey regarding consumers' financial goals for 2021.    Based on responses from 1,552 respondents across the United States, the survey sought to discover what the pandemic taught consumers about financial health, and how those lessons were shaping consumers' ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo