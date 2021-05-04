Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / Nationally ranked Investment Sales team joins NorthMarq to cover the Carolinas  (access required)

Nationally ranked Investment Sales team joins NorthMarq to cover the Carolinas  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2021

One of the top nationally ranked multifamily investment sales teams has joined NorthMarq’s Charlotte and Raleigh offices, bringing the company’s investment sales locations to 18. Andrea Howard, Jeff Glenn, John Currin, Allan Lynch, and Caylor Mark, previously with JLL, will market multifamily investment properties primarily in the Carolinas.  “We are incredibly excited to welcome Andrea, Jeff, Allan, John, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo