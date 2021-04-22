Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Carolinas Companies Announce New Director Of Relocation And Business Development 

Susan Sanford has been named the new Director of Relocation and Business Development for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies. Susan is a gifted and highly skilled public-sector leader with over 15 years of experience in economic development and employer relations.

Susan holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a master’s degree in Public Administration, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to joining the leadership team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies, Susan served as the Executive Director of the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster.

Susan’s commitment to her community is evidenced in her previous service roles which include membership on the Wake County Planning Board as well as mentorship for Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

As the Director of Relocation and Business Development, Susan is backed by the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices full-service international relocation network. Susan and her team serve the home buying and selling needs of individual buyers and sellers as well as numerous employers across the Carolinas and around the world.

“I am grateful to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies and to work with the wonderful professionals on their team,” said Sanford. “It is rewarding to be able to apply my experience in economic development to support employers and those moving to and from the Carolinas,” she added.

“As the only full-service residential real estate brokerage with a presence in every major market in North Carolina as well as Pinehurst and Southern Pines, we are excited to welcome Susan Sanford to our leadership team,” announced Tommy Camp, the company’s President and CEO. “We have built a very successful business across the Carolinas as a result of our commitment to building lasting relationships with our communities and those we serve. Susan fully embraces our vision and values and I have every confidence she will have a significant positive impact on our business development mission,” said Camp.