Merino Mill, LaunchLKN Announce MillWorks Mooresville’s First Co-Working Space  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 16, 2021

  Merino Mill and the nonprofit LaunchLKN have joined forces to open Mooresville's first co-working space, MillWorks.  Opening this summer, MillWorks will offer about 50 private offices, conference space, a community work area, and a podcast studio. An attractive, light-filled wellness room will be a place to take a break and meet other entrepreneurs.  Expect high ceilings, huge windows, a café kitchen ...

