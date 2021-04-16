Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Centro Railyard residential and retail property sold  (access required)

JLL Capital Markets handled the sale of the luxury, Charlotte, North Carolina asset  

By: Staff Report April 16, 2021

  JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has handled the sale of Centro Railyard, a 2020-vintage, 91-unit luxury multi-housing property with 12,991 square feet of innovative “micro” ground floor retail, in Charlotte, North Carolina’s booming South End submarket.  JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro Cityworks, in completing the sale to the ...

