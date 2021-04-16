Quantcast
Home / News / 2020 U.S. Housing Market Gains Were Biggest in 15 Years  (access required)

Zillow expects bigger growth in 2021 as sustained demand pushes home values higher 

By: Staff Report April 16, 2021

The full U.S. housing stock gained about $2.5 trillion in value last year, including $2.2 trillion from appreciation of existing homes and $274 billion from new construction.   That $2.5 trillion gain is more than in any year since 2005 in what was a remarkably strong year for housing, and 2021 is likely to be ...

