Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Move Over Zoom Rooms: Luxury Kitchen Amenities are the New Pandemic Must-Haves (access required)

Move Over Zoom Rooms: Luxury Kitchen Amenities are the New Pandemic Must-Haves (access required)

By: Staff Report March 25, 2021

After a year of eating at home -- and finding escapism in the form of freshly baked bread or desserts -- home buyers want the professional features and equipment to take their cooking to the next level. New Zillow research finds buyers are willing to pay a premium for luxury kitchen amenities. From professional appliances ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo