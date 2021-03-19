Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Slips In 225 Metro Areas From January 2020 To January 2021 As Rampant Cancellations Augur Further Declines Ahead (access required)

Construction Employment Slips In 225 Metro Areas From January 2020 To January 2021 As Rampant Cancellations Augur Further Declines Ahead (access required)

By: Staff Report March 19, 2021

  Construction employment decreased from January 2020 to January 2021 in nearly two-thirds of the nation’s metro areas, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data, as project cancellations and a lack of new orders have forced firms to reduce their headcount, the association’s latest contractor survey shows. Association ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo