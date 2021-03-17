Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Charlotte housing inventory drops below one month supply (access required)

Charlotte housing inventory drops below one month supply (access required)

By: Staff Report March 17, 2021

February homes sales show momentum building just ahead of the spring selling season with closed sales rising 5.9 percent compared to February 2020 as 3,510 homes sold across the 16-county Charlotte region. Data from Canopy MLS also showed a 3.9 percent increase over sales in January 2021. These are completed transactions that include single-family homes, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo