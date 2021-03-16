Quantcast
ENNICO: Coping With the New PPP Rules

By: Cliff Ennico March 16, 2021

  In January, Congress and the president gave small businesses across the country a belated holiday gift in the form of a new round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.  First, some acronyms you need to wrap your brain around. The first two rounds of individual and small business loans and grants were handed out last year ...

