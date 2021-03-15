Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Top leaders weigh in on working from home and what comes next (access required)

Top leaders weigh in on working from home and what comes next (access required)

By: Staff Report March 15, 2021

According to the most recent Waterman Hurst survey of the gatekeepers℠, a virtual community of top leaders, 95% of leaders surveyed have implemented new WFH policies in 2020. The gatekeepers reflected on the WFH experience and responded with the following: 72% of gatekeepers say employees are more productive working from home. 75% say employees are happier working ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo