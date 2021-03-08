Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Why Housing Demand Will Likely Stay High for Years to Come (access required)

Why Housing Demand Will Likely Stay High for Years to Come (access required)

By: Staff Report March 8, 2021

Low rates of household formation since the Great Recession have caused 5.7 million “missing” households, a new Zillow® analysis finds. These missing households represent people who historically would have moved into their own home but have been unable or unwilling to do so, and should keep housing demand high for many years to come as the market ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo