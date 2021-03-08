Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Half of Americans Don’t Believe a Good Job is Within Their Reach; Those Without College Degrees Are More Skeptical Education Will Lead to a Good Job (access required)

Half of Americans Don’t Believe a Good Job is Within Their Reach; Those Without College Degrees Are More Skeptical Education Will Lead to a Good Job (access required)

By: Staff Report March 8, 2021

Strada Education Network, a social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging pathways between education and employment, has released a new analysis of its biweekly, nationally representative survey tracking the impact of the global pandemic on Americans' lives, work, and education. This week's analysis finds that 52 percent of Americans say it is either difficult ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo