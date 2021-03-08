Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: ‘Moonlighting’ and the Law (access required)

ENNICO: ‘Moonlighting’ and the Law (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico March 8, 2021

          "I am a full-time employee at a large tech company.         "My son, who lives in another state, wants to start a small consulting business. He will need my personal expertise in servicing his clients, because I have more knowledge of the technology than he has. He wants to set up a limited liability company for this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo