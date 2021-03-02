Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Crescent Communities Elevates Four Senior Leaders (access required)

Crescent Communities Elevates Four Senior Leaders (access required)

By: Staff Report March 2, 2021

  Crescent Communities achieved exceptionally strong momentum and strategic growth in its multifamily and commercial investment and development businesses across the country in 2020. To further advance these endeavors and support over $4.5B of investments in planning or development, Crescent Communities is pleased to announce updated roles for four senior leaders. "We are thrilled to recognize these ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo