Home / Inside Tract / Lightstone funds industrial acquisition with $26M loan (access required)

By: Staff Report February 22, 2021

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $26 million acquisition loan for Lightstone Logistics Center, a newly constructed, 400,000-square-foot, Class A multi-tenant industrial warehouse and distribution building in Charlotte, North Carolina.  JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based Lightstone, to place the floating-rate bridge loan with Benefit Street Partners Realty ...

