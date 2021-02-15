Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: In a Year Full of Challenges, How Can We Give Back? (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: In a Year Full of Challenges, How Can We Give Back? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz February 15, 2021

          Dear Readers: As I recently wrote, this holiday season is going to be different for a lot of people in terms of celebrations and gift giving, but there's one thing I fervently hope won't get lost in our new reality: the importance of charitable giving. Charitable organizations of all types and sizes are constantly in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo