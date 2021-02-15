Redefining Home in 2021: The Need for Outdoor Space

By Alyson Keller

It’s safe to say we are living in times of high stress. The chaos of the pandemic and the landscape of daily activities changing some days by the minute, has magnified the importance of home. “Home is where the heart is” now means home is where the office, school, dining, entertainment, exercise, self-care and virtual happy hours are. The foundation of life starts at home. The pandemic has rocked that foundation, changing the conversation.

Today’s homeowner is asking “WHY? Why do I choose to live here?” Lifestyle and wellbeing have come to the forefront of real estate. Focusing on deeper conversations like mental health, physical health, emotional and spiritual health has become essential. An experienced real estate professional recognizes this shift in the consumer mindset. This past year has been a personal reminder of why I love real estate and why I became a realtor over 14 years ago. I have always believed real estate is a people business. This year brings a deeper appreciation of partnering with our clients to understand their total wellbeing.

Priorities have changed, making the most desired home features outdoor spaces and light. Our clients are needing a personal oasis like covered porches, decks, garages, pools and access to lakes. There is one common denominator that comes up in all these conversations: the need to be outdoors. This year has brought significant growth to the rural real estate market. Our family-owned business is fortunate to live and work throughout the Carolinas where there are vast outdoor options, from the mountains to the ocean. We specialize in these rural residential and acreage properties where people can spread out and breathe.

If you too are looking to relocate, it is important to have a realtor that understands land use, with the goals you have for this year and the future. Whether for recreation, farming, equestrian, timber, or primary residency, the legacy created is timeless and the joy created is priceless!

Alyson Keller is the Owner/Broker of Keller Carolina Group at Keller Williams Ballantyne. She ranks in the Top 10% of agents and has served for 4 years on the Canopy Realtor Association Housing Opportunity Foundation committee. With over 30 years of real estate experience across the Southeast, her team has grown into a family business that includes her son Kyle Keller. They take great pride in forming life-long relationships that serve generations of families. Keller Carolina Group specializes in Residential, Luxury, and Acreage Land properties.

Alyson prefers spending her free time outdoors, whether in Charlotte enjoying the local entertainment or at their family 300-acre farm in South Carolina, she truly believes the outdoors is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Contact Alyson at (704) 236-1208 or alyson@kellercarolina.com.

