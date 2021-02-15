Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Despite New Stimulus, More Than 3 Million Renters Facing COVID-19 Unemployment Bear Extreme Housing Cost Burden (access required)

Despite New Stimulus, More Than 3 Million Renters Facing COVID-19 Unemployment Bear Extreme Housing Cost Burden (access required)

By: Staff Report February 15, 2021

For millions of renters who remain unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recently finalized fiscal stimulus package is desperately needed relief. The additional payments will bring their typical rent burdens from more than 80% of their income to less than half, a new Zillow® analysis shows. While the extra assistance helps on a monthly basis, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo