Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued through end of 2020, and a financial gulf is still facing many NC communities (access required)

COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued through end of 2020, and a financial gulf is still facing many NC communities (access required)

By: Staff Report February 8, 2021

Local labor market data released show the economic firestorm unleashed by COVID-19 continues to rage across most of the state. Even as North Carolina’s most affluent cities and people have recovered, the economic harm is continuing for communities and families who were already struggling to make ends meet before the crisis.  "We really shouldn’t talk about ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo