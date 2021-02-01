Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: The Joy of NAICS Codes (access required)

ENNICO: The Joy of NAICS Codes (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico February 1, 2021

  "I am trying to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan for my small business, but I've hit a snag. My local bank, which is part of the PPP, is telling me I can't apply for a loan because my current NAICS Code is incorrect. I didn't even know what a NAICS Code was, much less ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo