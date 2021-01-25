Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Home Seller Profits Rise To 36 Percent In Second Quarter Of 2020 (access required)

U.S. Home Seller Profits Rise To 36 Percent In Second Quarter Of 2020 (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2021

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its second-quarter 2020 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers nationwide realized a gain of $75,971 on the typical sale, up from the $66,500 in the first quarter of 2020 and from $65,250 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo