By: Staff Report January 25, 2021

  Ruppert Landscape is pleased to announce the promotion of Luis Carrillo to the position of branch manager in the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina landscape management branch. Carrillo first joined the Ruppert team as a seasonal crew member while studying for his BA in Exercise and Sports Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. ...

