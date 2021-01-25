Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New Data Showcases Freddie Mac’s Impact Over the Last 50 Years (access required)

New Data Showcases Freddie Mac’s Impact Over the Last 50 Years (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2021

To mark its 50th anniversary, Freddie Mac has launched new resources to showcase how it has helped families own or rent a home over the past 50 years. Released today, the new interactive map and report details how the company has provided more than $10 trillion in funding to the U.S. housing market, making home ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo