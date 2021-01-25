Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home Shoppers are Trending Toward Buying Sight-Unseen, Selling Virtually (access required)

Home Shoppers are Trending Toward Buying Sight-Unseen, Selling Virtually (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2021

Home buyers and sellers say they are more likely to make the purchase or sale of their biggest financial asset entirely online. Digital tools widely adopted during the coronavirus pandemic are giving people the ability and the confidence to buy or sell a home in a tight real estate market where homes are selling at their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo