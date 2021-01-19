Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Major Seventh and Tryon Project Moves Forward (access required)

Major Seventh and Tryon Project Moves Forward (access required)

By: Staff Report January 19, 2021

  The stakeholders of the Seventh and Tryon Redevelopment are pleased to announce a significant step forward toward achieving a major milestone for the North Tryon Vision Plan and a unique catalyst for this core uptown area. Following earlier approval last month from the Board of Mecklenburg County Commissioners, on July 13, 2020, the Charlotte City ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo