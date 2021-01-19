Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: The Outlook for 2021 (access required)

ENNICO: The Outlook for 2021 (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico January 19, 2021

  Whenever you forecast the future, you take your feet, stick them in your mouth and chomp down hard. Anyone who tried to predict 2020 trends for small business last January ended up eating a considerable amount of anatomy. But that doesn't stop us, does it? Last week, I hosted a Zoom webinar for the Fairfield County, Connecticut, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo