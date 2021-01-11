Quantcast
Home / Columnists / Schwab / SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: What Should You Do If Your Employer Suspends Your 401(k) Match? (access required)

SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: What Should You Do If Your Employer Suspends Your 401(k) Match? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz January 11, 2021

  Dear Carrie: My employer recently stopped offering a 401(k) match. I've always tried to contribute enough to get the entire match, but now I am in a bit of a cash crunch and wonder if it makes sense to keep contributing. Is it still worth it? -- A Reader Dear Reader: You've probably heard me say ...

