Home Prices Up 13%, Pending Sales Rise 38% (access required)

By: Staff Report January 11, 2021

  The median home sale price increased 13% year over year to $319,000 during the 4-week period ending January 3, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Below are other key housing market takeaways for 400+ U.S. metro areas during the 4-week period ending January 3. Pending home sales were up ...

