Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Year-End Tax Planning: Part 2 of 2 (access required)

ENNICO: Year-End Tax Planning: Part 2 of 2 (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico January 11, 2021

          When it comes to tax planning this year, there is good news and bad news.         The good news: If your small business was clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic and government shutdowns, you shouldn't have to pay a lot in taxes for 2020.         The bad news: Sometimes our income tax laws work in crazy ways.         I'm indebted to my ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo