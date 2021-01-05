Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Christian Samartino, Achieves SIOR Designation from Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS® (access required)

By: Staff Report January 5, 2021

  Christian Samartino, SIOR of Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International has achieved the SIOR industrial designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS®. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of more than 3,200 commercial real estate professionals whom have earned the coveted SIOR designation. To achieve the SIOR designation, Christian Samartino, SIOR completed at least ...

