Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Centene selects Charlotte for east coast headquarters, creates more than 3,200 jobs in Charlotte  (access required)

Centene selects Charlotte for east coast headquarters, creates more than 3,200 jobs in Charlotte  (access required)

By: Staff Report January 5, 2021

Centene Corporation has announced it has selected Charlotte as the future home of its new East Coast headquarters, creating more than 3,237 new jobs in the city. Centene will invest $1,034,900,790 to develop a state-of-the-art corporate campus in the University City neighborhood. The campus will house the 3,200 employees for the FORTUNE® 50 company and feature ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo