Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / COVID-19 is Driving the Housing Inventory Crisis in Unexpected Ways (access required)

COVID-19 is Driving the Housing Inventory Crisis in Unexpected Ways (access required)

By: Staff Report December 28, 2020

A historic inventory crisis is driving up home prices to new highs, but understanding why would-be sellers are sitting on the sideline had been guesswork. Now a new Zillow survey[i] is shedding light on how the pandemic is influencing homeowners who are considering selling in the next three years, and the reasons why they're staying ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo