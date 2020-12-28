Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / 83% Of Small Business Owners Report Optimism For 2021 (access required)

83% Of Small Business Owners Report Optimism For 2021 (access required)

By: Staff Report December 28, 2020

A new sentiment survey of small and medium-sized business ("SMB") owners describes their outlook for 2021 as optimistic despite the significant impact of COVID-19 on business performance throughout 2020. The report, authored by GGV Capital and Hello Alice, also suggests that business owners expect an uptick in hiring, technology purchases, and overall growth. There are 30 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo