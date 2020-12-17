US Developments LLC Donates $50,000 to Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church

US Developments LLC President, Stephen Rosenburgh, today presented a check for $50,000 to Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church Pastor Dr. Dwayne Walker, that will help fund capital improvements and much needed repairs to systems such as heating and air. Charlotte City Council Member, James Mitchell, participated in the celebration held at the church located at 401 N. McDowell Street in Uptown Charlotte.

“From food and clothing needs of the homeless to recreational programs for youth and seniors, Little Rock has served the community in many ways over our 137-year history,” said Rev. Dr. Dwayne Walker, pastor of Little Rock A.M.E. “This generous donation from Stephen Rosenburgh of US Developments comes at the end of a tough year for churches in general, due to COVID-19 suspension of in-person worship and meetings, so we are grateful for the unexpected support.”

Walker and Rosenburgh met in 2008 while serving together on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission. During that time, Pastor Walker shared plans for helping his community and Rosenburgh has always wanted to help bring that vision to life. Today’s donation will help do that.

“Sometimes it’s the basics, such as mortgages and maintenance, that need funding the most, so we are happy to provide that support to our friends at Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church,” said Rosenburgh. “I’ve always been impressed with Pastor Walker’s leadership so I know he will be a good steward of these unrestricted funds as he continues to teach, feed and shelter the community.”

Little Rock Community Development Corp., a nonprofit formed by Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church and led by Pastor Walker, is partnering with Laurel Street Residential on a 105-unit multifamily project that will include 50 affordable housing apartments, on land owned by the church at the intersection of North Alexander and East 7th Streets.

About US Developments

Based in Charlotte, US Developments acquires land, rezones it, designs a master plan and performs all the development activities including acquisition, planning, approvals, construction and sales. The company has done projects all across the country, with a focus on the Southeastern United States.