Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Urban Turmoil Fuels “Great Migration” and Cities May Never Fully Recover (access required)

Urban Turmoil Fuels “Great Migration” and Cities May Never Fully Recover (access required)

By: Staff Report December 14, 2020

Make no mistake, the "great migration" from city to suburbia and rural areas is underway throughout the country and it stands to have sweeping and permanent impact on the real estate investment landscape. Thank you, COVID-19, social unrest and choking taxation for lighting that firecracker. To say that 2020 has been difficult for investment property owners ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo