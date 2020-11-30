Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Ten tips to buy or sell your home during COVID (access required)

Ten tips to buy or sell your home during COVID (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery November 30, 2020

  Reader Question: We are planning to sell our home come spring. We have noticed surging home sales across the U.S., so we know home sellers are active in the market, even with COVID. We want to be prepared to show our home considering COVID. What should we do when a prospect wants to see our ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo