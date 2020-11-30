How Quantum Leap for Young Adults is Impacting the Local Charlotte Community and Beyond

By Lorenza Boone, Founder/CEO of The Boone Group of Keller Williams Ballantyne-Area

Often times when buying and selling real estate, we think about deals being just transactional. We don’t think about the plethora of emotions, anxiety and excitement associated with getting buyers and sellers to the closing table. However, real estate is more than just transactional; often times, it’s the beginning of a lifelong relationship between the consumer and the real estate professional. In 2015, billionaire and co-founder of Keller Williams Realty, Gary Keller, founded Quantum Leap for Young Adults, a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit for young adults between the ages of 18 and 28. Quantum Leap believes the cultivation of a growth mindset and limitless goals needs to be fostered early in life. Quantum Leap for Young Adults is not a real estate course; it’s a separate entity from Keller Williams. It leverages the company’s more than 30 years of consecutive growth and profitability by bringing the company’s strengths in education and training to tomorrow’s next generation of world leaders in any industry through public events worldwide.

Quantum Leap for Young Adults helps young people envision and create a life they want by addressing four key elements:

Who am I and what do I want my life to be about? How might I structure my life to support this vision? What key relationships do I need to support me along the way? How will I fund my personal mission so I can make the greatest impact?

Young adults in the Charlotte metro and throughout North and South Carolina have benefited from Keller’s vision by attending a day-long workshop designed to introduce them to the same mindset and power principals of high-achievers. As the regional ambassador and a real-life successor of the workshops, I lead the Carolina’s Region. I also coach and train other Keller Williams associates throughout the Carolinas on how to deliver an impactful workshop. The workshop has been greatly received by those who have attended, helping them to make better decisions, move past obstacles, increase their productivity, and live a life by design, not by default. Upon completion, students qualify for up to $5,000 in funding for education, training, coaching, or a certification that aligns with their mission statement.

