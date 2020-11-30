Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Should You Charge a Flat Fee or an Hourly Rate? (access required)

ENNICO: Should You Charge a Flat Fee or an Hourly Rate? (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico November 30, 2020

  "I run a home organizing business. "When I do a job for a client, my work is divided into two parts: the first part is the 'design' phase, when I look at the client's home and make recommendations -- including detailed drawings -- as to how they can improve their closets and other storage spaces. "Once the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo