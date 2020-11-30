Quantcast
Craig A. Dunn named 2019 recipient of Metrolina Business Council’s Donald Haack Foundation Award for Excellence in Community Involvement (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2020

Craig A. Dunn has been named the 2019 recipient of Metrolina Business Council’s Donald Haack Foundation Award for Excellence in Community Involvement. The award honors the late Donald Haack, Charlotte’s legendary jewelry business owner and community leader. MBC donated $1000 to Hoskins Park Ministry, Dunn’s charity of choice. Dunn is the Chairman of the Board of ...

