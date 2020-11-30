ABC Carolinas Honors Charlotte-Area Contractors and Projects with Excellence in Construction Awards

The Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABCC) today announced the Charlotte-area winners of its 22nd Annual Excellence in Construction Awards, considered the industry’s premier honor. Ten general contractors were recognized with 13 First Place (Eagle), 7 Second Place (Merit) Awards. Three were finalists for General Contractor Project of the Year and one of them took home the top honor.

The winners include:

A M King

O TrueCore Insulated Metal Panel Manufacturing Facility – Eagle (GC POY Finalist)

o Southern Foods Meat, Seafood and Cheese Processing Facility (Eagle)

Balfour Beatty

o Parker Poe Interior Buildout (Eagle)

Brasfield & Gorrie

o Mission North Tower – Eagle (GC POY Finalist)

o Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital (Merit)

Edifice, Inc.

o Acts Retirement-Life Community in Matthews, NC (Eagle)

o EY Charlotte Wavespace at The RailYard (Eagle)

o St. Joseph College Seminary – Eagle (GC POY Finalist)

JE Dunn

o Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte (Eagle)

o Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital Emergency Department (Eagle)

Messer

o Charlotte Douglas International Airport Concourse B Renovation (Eagle)

Robins & Morton

o Duke Raleigh Hospital Eye Surgery Center (Merit)

Rodgers Builders

o Atrium Health- CMC Main CEP Emergency Generator (Eagle)

o New Hanover Regional Medical Center Medical Tower Vertical Expansion (Merit)

Vannoy

o Franklin School of Innovation, New School Building (Eagle)

o Queens University Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement (Merit)

o The Riveter (Merit)

o Center for Craft Restoration (Eagle)

o Gibbs Cancer Center (Merit)

Gaylor Electric

o KURZ (Merit)

“When construction was deemed essential at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, I knew our industry would have to adapt to complete projects while keeping workers safe,” said Amy Sullivan Hicks, President & CEO of ABC Carolinas. “I am so proud of the sheer number of nominations we received and quality work that was delivered during these challenging times which makes this year’s Excellence in Construction Awards more important than ever.”

To be considered for the 2020 Excellence in Construction Awards, the submission deadline was September 11, 2020. Open only to ABC Carolinas members, to be eligible, projects must have been completed between Aug. 31, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2020. Entries were judged by a panel of nine independent construction industry experts including owners, architects and engineers. Each project was scored on a 100-point scale, grading its overall safety, quality, difficulty and innovation.

The annual in-person gala celebration, scheduled in Myrtle Beach this month in conjunction with the ABC Annual Convention, was cancelled due to COVID. Instead, ABC Carolinas is finding creative ways to celebrate winners, including in-person award delivery by ABC Leadership and Charlotte Regional Presenting Sponsor, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

“As a longtime ABC member, Bradley knows firsthand the value of industry leadership and competitions such as Excellence in Construction,” said Monica Dozier, partner in Bradley’s Charlotte office. “We are honored to sponsor these awards supporting contractors and projects as outstanding examples of the ‘best of the best’ in the construction industry.”

About the EIC Awards: The Excellence in Construction Awards program is the industry’s leading competition that serves to raise the level of construction standards by recognizing the innovation and high-quality work of ABC members. These awards honor all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.

About ABCC: Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABCC) represents the merit construction contractors and related firms in the Carolinas as a chapter of ABC, a national association representing more than 23,000 members. Our seven councils include: Charlotte, Coastal, Low Country, Midlands, Triad, Triangle and Upstate. For more news and information visit www.abccarolinas.org.