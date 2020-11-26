Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: Getting Cold Comfort When Joining a Startup (access required)

ENNICO: Getting Cold Comfort When Joining a Startup (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico November 26, 2020

        "I'm thinking about joining a new Web-based business where I would be one of three founders. The other two founders came from a previous company that's being liquidated, and the startup is buying the assets of the previous company with the proceeds of a bank loan. The loan money will be used to cash out ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo