The Mecklenburg Times acquired by Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired BridgeTower Media from Gannett Co.

BridgeTower is the parent company of The Mecklenburg Times.

In 2019, the company was purchased by Gannett in a $1.13 billion deal that saw the country’s two largest newspaper chains merge.

BridgeTower Media provides business-to-business information, research, events and marketing solutions to more than 25 markets and industry sectors across the U.S.

“BridgeTower Media has been an integral partner to businesses across the country, providing valuable media and marketing services for a long time,” Transom partner James Oh said in a statement. “The company has a strong leadership team and has invested in its brands to be a market leader today. Our plan is to continue on the success the team has achieved and invest in technology and resources to stay ahead of the dynamic market.”

Transom focuses on middle-market companies. The firm has more than $600 million in assets in its management portfolio as of March 2020.

“We’re excited to partner with Transom to expand our business and strengthen our commitment to the markets we serve,” BridgeTower CEO Adam Reinebach said in a news release. “The culmination of this deal is a tribute to the resiliency, dedication and creativity of our people, whose collective grit is unmatched. We’re thrilled to find an investment partner who shares our vision for the future.”