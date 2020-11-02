Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession (access required)

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2020

The pandemic-led recession is disproportionately hurting women in the workforce and is more likely to threaten their housing security. A new Zillow analysis finds women are more likely than men to be unemployed, renters and caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic, thereby increasing their risk of becoming severely cost-burdened by housing.  The pandemic has been a startling ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo