Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Who should have caught this condition problem? (access required)

Who should have caught this condition problem? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery November 2, 2020

  Reader Question: I bought a house a year ago with some permitted room additions. However, the flipper replaced the electrical box from 100 amp to 200 amp unpermitted. This work was not disclosed to me or caught in the homeowner’s inspection. So now, I have been experiencing electrical issues at my house. The utility company ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo