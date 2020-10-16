Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Senior Housing Wealth Reaches Record $7.54 Trillion (access required)

Senior Housing Wealth Reaches Record $7.54 Trillion (access required)

By: Staff Report October 16, 2020

Homeowners 62 and older saw their housing wealth grow by 1.6 percent or $120 billion in the first quarter to a record $7.54 trillion from Q4 2019, the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association reported today in its quarterly release of the NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. The RMMI rose in Q1 2020 to 271.58, another all-time ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo