Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage Rates Tick Up (access required)

Mortgage Rates Tick Up (access required)

By: Staff Report October 16, 2020

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.90 percent. “Mortgage rates set several record lows over the last few months and have remained low into September,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While there is room for rates to decrease even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo