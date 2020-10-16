Quantcast
Home Values are Growing at a Pace Not Seen Since the Recovery From the Great Recession

A prolonged inventory shortage during a time of high demand has sent home value growth skyrocketing -- even hitting double digits in some areas of the country

By: Scott Baughman October 16, 2020

  Home values rose to $259,906, up 2.2% since June, which is the largest quarterly increase since 2013. Typical U.S. rents dropped slightly in September to $1,756 after sustaining a 0.5% monthly decline in August. Rents continue to fall in the nation’s most expensive cities.  Persistent strong demand drove inventory to record lows, down 36.4% ...

